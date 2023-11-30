Stop using WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and get this Paris-made alternative, French PM tells ministers

France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has called upon her cabinet members to refrain from using widely adopted instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Signal, or Telegram. Instead, she has advocated for the adoption of Olvid, a relatively lesser-known product emerging from Paris's start-up ecosystem, touted as a more secure alternative.

In an official communication circulated among ministers, Borne's office informed Reuters, confirming previous reports from French media outlets. The circular advised ministers and their top aides to install the Olvid app across their mobile devices and computers. This transition aims to enhance the security of exchanges that might contain sensitive or confidential information, as per the Prime Minister's office statement.

"The main consumer instant messaging applications are playing an increasingly important role in our day-to-day communications. However, these digital tools are not without security flaws, and so cannot guarantee the security of conversations and information shared via them," it said.

Olvid is spearheaded by two cryptography researchers and supported by various French tech accelerators. A report by the French magazine Le Point disclosed that the circular stipulates a deadline of December 8 for ministers to substitute their current messaging applications. Prime Minister Borne highlighted concerns over the vulnerabilities inherent in mainstream consumer messaging apps, citing the incapability of ensuring the security of conversations and shared information.

Popular messaging platforms like Meta's WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal have increasingly infiltrated the inner circles of French political communication, with government officials resorting to these apps, even in interactions with journalists. Allegedly, President Emmanuel Macron himself utilises these messaging applications extensively.

Olvid, as advertised on its website, asserts itself as the pioneer and sole messaging system that operates without reliance on trusted third parties or centralised servers. Additionally, it claims to encrypt user metadata, distinguishing itself on the front of enhanced security measures.

