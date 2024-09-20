Stranger Things 5, Squid Game 2, and more: Every major reveal from Netflix Geeked Week 2024

Netflix has kicked off its annual Geeked Week 2024, celebrating its most popular shows, movies, and games. The week-long event is filled with announcements, trailers, and news about upcoming releases. For fans of Netflix's geeky content, here’s a summary of the major reveals from this year's Geeked Week.

Related Articles

Some of Netflix’s biggest hits are making a comeback. Arcane Season 2 is set to premiere on November 9th, with the final season being released in three parts over three weeks. Squid Game Season 2 will debut in December, with a chilling return for Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456. Avatar: The Last Airbender (Live Action) has cast Miya Cech as Toph Beifong. Stranger Things Season 5 has a behind-the-scenes video, but no new footage yet.

Gaming

Netflix is expanding its gaming world with several updates. Civilization VI and Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition are joining Netflix's game lineup, complete with expansion packs for mobile devices. Monument Valley 3 will be available exclusively on Netflix on December 10th, along with an animated short based on the game. Squid Game: Unleashed, a 32-player mobile battle royale, will also be released later this year.

More series and movies are on the way

Netflix has unveiled new content for fans. Devil May Cry, the animated series, will stream in April 2025, promising high-octane action. Splinter Cell: Deathwatch was teased with a brief trailer, featuring Sam Fisher voiced by Liev Schreiber. Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 is set for a January release, continuing Richter Belmont's story. Black Mirror Season 7, featuring an all-star cast including Peter Capaldi, Issa Rae, and Paul Giamatti, is expected to launch in 2025.

What’s next?

Geeked Week will conclude with a live event, but more updates are expected. Fans should stay tuned for further news on popular shows like Stranger Things and Arcane, as well as Netflix’s growing game catalogue. In short, Netflix’s 2024 Geeked Week is delivering exciting news for its biggest shows and expanding further into gaming with popular franchises.