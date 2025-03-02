'Sweet spot’: Sergey Brin urges Google engineers to work 60-hour weeks for AGI breakthrough, but warns against exceeding it

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, has called on the company's engineers to significantly increase their working hours, pushing for a 60-hour workweek to accelerate the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Brin, who has recently returned to Google's headquarters in Mountain View, insists this level of commitment is essential for Google to regain its competitive edge in the AI industry following the rise of OpenAI's ChatGPT. He has recommended engineers to be present in the office every weekday.

“I recommend being in the office at least every weekday,” he wrote in a memo posted internally to employees who work on Gemini, Google’s lineup of AI models and apps.

Brin stated that working 60 hours per week represents the "sweet spot of productivity," while cautioning that exceeding this threshold could lead to burnout. Although Google's current office policy requires employees to work a minimum of three days per week in the office, Brin's recommendations reflect a more intense approach to productivity, aiming to outpace competitors like OpenAI and Microsoft in the race for AGI.

Brin's message appears to align with a broader trend in corporate America, where many companies are urging employees to return to the office more frequently. Despite not officially altering Google's hybrid policy, Brin's memo echoes the increased emphasis on in-office attendance. This approach is evident in other corporations such as Amazon and JPMorgan Chase.

Beyond advocating longer work hours, Brin also encouraged engineers to utilise Google's AI tools to boost coding efficiency. This strategy reflects Google's ongoing integration of AI into its operations, with an aim to enhance the productivity of its engineers and maintain leadership in the AI sector. Brin believes Google possesses all the necessary components to win the AGI race but requires intensified efforts to achieve this goal.

Brin highlighted in his memo that "competition has accelerated immensely and the final race to AGI is afoot." He expressed confidence in Google's ability to succeed, stating, "I think we have all the ingredients to win this race, but we are going to have to turbocharge our efforts." This message underscores the high stakes and urgency driving Google's AI initiatives.