Swiggy partners with Indian government to offer skilling and employment opportunities

Swiggy, India's leading on-demand convenience platform, has announced a collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to launch "Swiggy Skills." This initiative aims to provide skilling and employment opportunities within Swiggy's vast food delivery and quick commerce network.

The initiative was formally launched by Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education.

"For India to realise the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047, the logistics sector will play a key role," said Chaudhary. "Keeping that in mind, our government has launched the National Logistics Policy in India. We are also creating an enabling ecosystem for growth in this sector where skilling and education work hand in hand. Today’s partnership showcases how public-private partnerships can accelerate and create new avenues for the workforce in the sector. There are huge opportunities in this space, and we wish to see more corporates engaging with us.”

Addressing the Skills Gap

Swiggy Skills addresses the growing need for a skilled workforce in India's booming food and retail sectors.

"India’s F&B and retail sectors are expanding rapidly, contributing around 13% of the overall GDP and generating significant employment," said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace. "As digitization accelerates growth in these sectors, there is an urgent need for a skilled workforce across the entire value chain.”

Swiggy Skills will focus on four key areas:

Digital Skill Development: Integrating with MSDE's Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) to provide online courses, certifications, and training modules to Swiggy's delivery partners and restaurant staff.

Connecting Trained Youth with Opportunities: Facilitating job placements for individuals trained under MSDE's program for operational roles in retail, logistics, and F&B businesses within Swiggy's ecosystem.

Direct Recruitment for Swiggy Instamart: Recruiting 3,000 individuals across India for various roles within Swiggy's quick commerce operations.

Advanced Training and Internships: Providing training and internships to 200 MSDE-trained individuals in senior-level quick commerce operations and leveraging Swiggy's expertise to create training modules on emerging technologies and industry trends.

The MSDE and Swiggy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) formalizing their commitment to collaborate on creating employment, internship, and training opportunities for individuals in restaurant operations and retail management.

This partnership signifies a proactive approach to bridging the skills gap and equipping individuals with the necessary skills to thrive in India's rapidly evolving digital economy.