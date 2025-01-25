Tata Electronics acquires 60% stake in Pegatron India, strengthens position as key Apple supplier

In a landmark move for India’s electronics manufacturing sector, Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) has acquired a controlling 60% stake in Pegatron Technology India, a subsidiary of Taiwanese giant Pegatron Corporation. This strategic acquisition bolsters Tata’s position as a key Apple supplier, further advancing its plans for iPhone production in India.

Pegatron Technology India provides electronics manufacturing services (EMS) to global clients, including Apple. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Tata Electronics’ acquisition aligns with its growing footprint in the electronics supply chain. The company plans to rebrand Pegatron India to reflect its new ownership and strategic vision while maintaining its commitment to delivering top-tier EMS solutions.

This deal follows Tata’s acquisition of Wistron’s India operations in March 2024, further cementing its role in India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, in his New Year address, highlighted the shifting global supply chains favouring India and termed this as a “golden age” for Indian manufacturing.

Tata Electronics is charting an ambitious course in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. The company is building India’s first semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat, with a ₹91,000 crore investment. Additionally, a ₹27,000 crore greenfield facility in Jagiroad, Assam, will focus on semiconductor assembly and testing. These projects aim to cater to key industries such as automotive, mobile devices, and artificial intelligence.

Tata Group plans to create 500,000 manufacturing jobs in the next five years across sectors including semiconductors, electric vehicles, and batteries, according to Chandrasekaran.

The acquisition also emphasises Tata Group’s commitment to strengthening India’s position as a global manufacturing leader. As Tata and Pegatron integrate operations, the partnership is set to enhance India’s capability to meet growing global demands for advanced electronics and semiconductor technologies.