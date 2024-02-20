Tata Group dials Taiwan for its chipmaking ambition in Gujarat's Dholera

The Tata Group is a deal away from creating the first major chipmaking plant by an Indian conglomerate.

The conglomerate is reportedly exploring partnerships with two Taiwanese chipmakers — Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and UMC Group — for its proposed chip fabrication plant at Dholera in Gujarat.

The Tata group is likely to break ground soon, claims an ET report. The group initially plans to make mature nodes of 65 nm (nanometre) before moving to 48 nm and then to 28 nm — needed for graphic processor units (GPU), consumer electronics and the internet of things, the report said.

The initial capacity of the plant is estimated to be 25,000 wafers per month, which is between 700-1,000 semiconductor chips per day.

UMC is the world’s second largest foundry with a reported revenue of NT$ 222.53 billion in 2023. PSMC, on the other hand, is the world's seventh largest pure play foundry. In recently opened a $5.3 billion chip manufacturing plant in Japan. The firm has net sales of NT$3.429 billion in 2023. Both companies are headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran had recently announced plans to construct a semiconductor factory in Dholera. “We are about to complete negotiations for the semiconductor fab, and start in 2024,” Chandrasekaran stated.

