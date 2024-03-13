Tata Group's Dholera plant may roll out India's 1st semiconductor chip by 2026

India's first semiconductor chip from the Tata Group plant in Dholera will most likely be out by 2026.

Frank Huang, chairman of Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, told the Economic Times in an interview that Dholera will debut with 28 nanometer chips, which can be "later moved down to 22 nm".

The Rs 91,000 crore mega semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera is run jointly by Tata Electronics in partnership with PSMC. This fab will have manufacturing capacity of up to 50,000 wafers per month and will include next generation factory automation capabilities deploying data analytics and machine learning to achieve industry-best factory efficiency.



Apart from building high-performance compute chips, the facility will also make power management chips for electric vehicles (EV), telecom, defence, automotive, consumer electronics, display, power electronics, etc.

Power management chips are high voltage, high current applications.

PSMC is renowned for its expertise in logic and memory foundry segments. PSMC has six semiconductor foundries in Taiwan.

The Cabinet has approved three semiconductor plant proposals, two in Gujarat and one in Assam, for an estimated cost of Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

"A typical semiconductor fab timeline for production is 3-4 years. But will try to compress it," IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said.



The Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt. Ltd’s chip assembly and testing unit in Assam will be built with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore. CG Power and Japan’s Renesas will also set up a semiconductor plant in Gujarat’s Sanand at an estimated cost of Rs 7,600 crore, producing 15 million chips per day.

These plants are in addition to a Rs 22,516-crore chip assembly plant being set up by US-based memory chip maker Micron.