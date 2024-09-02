scorecardresearch
Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv ICE models starting at ₹9.99 lakh: Check variants, complete pricing

Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv ICE models starting at ₹9.99 lakh: Check variants, complete pricing

Tata Motors has introduced the Tata Curvv ICE models starting at ₹9.99 lakh. The new models offer advanced design, safety features, and multiple engine options.

Tata Motors has launched the new Tata Curvv ICE models, starting at ₹9.99 lakh for the petrol variant.

Tata Motors has launched the new Tata Curvv ICE models, starting at ₹9.99 lakh for the petrol variant. Both the Curvv ICE and its electric version share Tata’s ATLAS platform, featuring a similar design. Key highlights include an LED daytime running light strip above the front grille and full LED lighting, including indicators. The prices are applicable for bookings made before October 31.

Design and Features

The ICE version features unique design elements like front air vents, chrome accents, and front sensors with cameras. The rear has connected LED tail lights and a roof spoiler. It is the first in its segment to offer a powered tailgate with gesture controls.

Interior and Trim Options

The Curvv ICE is expected to come in four trims: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished. The interior likely features a dual-tone burgundy and black colour scheme. Key interior features include a four-spoke steering wheel, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-speaker JBL audio system, and a wireless phone charging pad. Comfort features include ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and a two-step reclining function for rear passengers.

Safety and Technology

The Curvv is equipped with safety features like a 360-degree camera, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), six airbags, electronic stability control, all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Engine Options

The Curvv ICE offers three engine choices: a 1.2-litre TGDI turbocharged petrol engine with 123 bhp and 225 Nm of torque, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 116 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. These engines come with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

Complete pricing (ex-showroom Delhi)

Revotron Turbo Petrol MT

    •    Smart: ₹9.99 lakh
    •    Pure +: ₹10.99 lakh
    •    Creative: ₹12.19 lakh
    •    Creative S: ₹12.69 lakh
    •    Creative + S: ₹13.69 lakh
    •    Accomplished S: ₹14.69 lakh
    •    Accomplished + A: ₹16.69 lakh

Hyperion GDi MT

    •    Starting price: ₹13.99 lakh
    •    Creative: ₹13.99 lakh
    •    Creative + S: ₹14.99 lakh
    •    Accomplished S: ₹15.99 lakh
    •    Accomplished + A: ₹17.49 lakh

Kryojet Diesel MT

    •    Starting price: ₹11.49 lakh
    •    Pure +: ₹12.49 lakh
    •    Creative: ₹13.69 lakh
    •    Creative S: ₹14.19 lakh
    •    Creative + S: ₹15.19 lakh
    •    Accomplished S: ₹16.19 lakh
    •    Accomplished + A: ₹17.69 lakh

Automatic Variants

    •    Revotron Turbo Petrol DCA: ₹12.49 lakh (starting price)
    •    Hyperion GDi DCA: ₹16.49 lakh (starting price)
    •    Kryojet Diesel DCA: ₹13.99 lakh (starting price)

Published on: Sep 02, 2024, 2:23 PM IST
