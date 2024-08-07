Tata Motors to launch Tata Curvv EV today: What to expect, how to watch LIVE

Tata Motors is expanding its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of the Tata Curvv EV. Already a leader in the Indian EV market with models like the Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Punch EV, and Tigor EV, Tata aims to strengthen its position further. The Curvv EV will fall in the mid-size SUV segment.

The Curvv EV launch is set significant as Tata's EV lineup will now enter the more premium segment and is positioned above the popular Nexon EV. The ICE version of the Curvv is expected to be launched later.



The Curvv EV will enter the mid-size SUV market, a segment currently dominated by ICE vehicles. While Hyundai’s Creta is a strong contender in this space, there are no electric mid-size SUVs yet. MG Motor has a similarly-sized offering via the MG ZS EV but the pricing of the Curvv is expected to be lower. However, Hyundai is reportedly working on an electric version of the Creta which would become a direct rival for Curvv.

Tata Motors currently offers the most expansive range of electric vehicles in India. From the micro SUV Punch EV to the hatchback Tiago EV and the sedan Tigor EV, Tata has a strong presence. Competitors include the Mahindra XUV400, which rivals the Nexon EV, and the Citroën eC3, which competes with the Tiago EV. MG Motor's Comet EV is priced competitively but doesn't have any direct rivals in terms of size. The upcoming Windsor EV, however, could enter the territory of Curvv.