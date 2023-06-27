Tata Nexon EV crosses 50,000 sales mark, covers 90 crore km distance in over 3 years

Tata Motors has announced that its popular electric vehicle (EV), the Nexon EV, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the 50,000 sales mark. Since its launch in 2020, the Nexon EV has been one of the best-selling EV in India.

The Nexon EV is currently available in over 500 cities across India and has covered a distance of over 900 million kilometers, according to Tata Motors. The company claims that owners of the Nexon EV have been undertaking trips of up to 1,500 kilometers in a single stretch.

According to the data provided by Tata Motors, on average, Nexon EV owners drive approximately 6.3 million kilometers each month, primarily on intercity and outstation trips ranging from 100 to 400 kilometers.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said "The Nexon EV was introduced as India's own electric SUV, offering a cool, stylish, practical, and real-world solution to accelerate EV adoption in the country. The fact that we have reached 50,000 Nexon EV customers in just three years is a testament to how India has embraced electric vehicles as the mobility choice for the present times. We extend our appreciation to those who believed in the Nexon EV's promise, allowing the EV ecosystem to flourish and evolve. We hope that more people will experience the potential of an EV and transition to electric vehicles."

The Nexon EV has a claimed range of 453 kilometers. The company recently made its way into the India Book of Records by completing the "Fastest" Kashmir to Kanyakumari drive in an electric vehicle. Covering a distance of 4,003 kilometers in 95 hours and 46 minutes (less than four days).

The EV sale account for up to 15 per cent of the overall Nexon brand sales. The EV is available in Prime, Max, and Dark variants, with prices starting from Rs 14.49 lakhs.

In a recent update, Tata Motors introduced the upgraded Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX. It is priced at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom, All India for the 3.3 kW AC charger), this variant offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen Infotainment system by HARMAN, a high-resolution HD display, Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity over WiFi, a High Definition Rear View Camera, enhanced audio performance, and voice assistant supporting six languages.

