Tata Passenger Electric Mobility partners with HPCL to expand EV charging infrastructure across India

COMPANIES

NEWS

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation ink a deal to enhance public EV charging stations across India, leveraging Tata's EV insights and HPCL's extensive fuel station network.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM) announced a partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in India. The collaboration will leverage HPCL's fuel station network and TPEM's experience with over 1.2 lakh Tata EVs in India, to establish public charging stations at popular locations.

The companies are also working on a co-branded RFID card for a convenient payment system at these specific locations. Tata holds a 68 per cent market share in India's EV market, while HPCL aims to install 5,000 EV charging stations by December 2024.

Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, “As the adoption of EVs increases, the availability of widespread and dependable charging infrastructure will play a crucial role in making EVs mainstream in India. This strategic partnership with HPCL emphasizes our dedication to advancing India's EV ecosystem in which the growth of charging infrastructure plays a pivotal role. This collaboration is essential for facilitating infrastructure development to support the expanding EV customer base. Leveraging TPEM's extensive insights into EV usage and HPCL's extensive nationwide network, this partnership has the potential to transform the charging infrastructure landscape in the country.” 

According to Debashis Chakraverty, Chief General Manager, Retail Strategy & BD, HPCL, “HPCL with its 21000+ fuel stations has entered into an alliance with Tata Motors that commands 68 ooer cent market share in Indian EV market. Through this alliance, HPCL shall leverage Tata Motors’ vehicle base to enable our strategic expansion in EV Charging infrastructure at places with higher charging demand and will help in reducing range anxiety of EV customers”

Published on: Mar 27, 2024, 2:04 PM IST
