TCL launches 115" QD Mini LED TV; price starts at ₹30 lakhs

TCL has launched a new TV called 115X955 Max, which is the world's largest QD Mini LED TV with a size of 115". The TV was showcased earlier this year at CES in Las Vegas, where TCL had announced that it will be available for purchase very soon, and had disclosed pricing details as well. The TV was launched in Mumbai by Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, the brand ambassador of TCL.

Philip Xia, General Manager, TCL India said that the newly launched TV demonstrates TCL's "commitment to deliver superior entertainment experiences" for the Indian market.

Premium Tech Inside

The 115" TV is a very premium offering from TCL, and the company has bundled in quite a few tech features inside. It is a QD-Mini LED panel, which combines QLED and OLED technologies, and promises higher peak brightness as well as a longer lifespan. The TV comes with HDR 5000 nits brightness and a contrast ratio of 50 million to 1 (50,000,000:1), giving it ultra-realistic display clarity.

TCL is using "QLED Pro", a new quaternary quantum crystal material that ensures effective light emission for 1,00,000 hours. The display panel also has over 20,000 local dimming zones to achieve precise light control and improve the image quality. Using backlight control technology, the TV is able to achieve 65,000 precise levels of light control. All these display innovations and precise lighting control ensure that there are no light leakages in dark scenes and the picture quality remains clear during every scene.

The panel is HDR10+ certified and is supported by Dolby Vision IQ. To ensure smooth gaming, the TV also has a 144Hz refresh rate and a dedicated Game Accelerator. And all of this rests on an Onkyo 6.2.2 Hi-Fi sound system. The 115" TV is equipped with 12 speakers and has an output of 240W.

Price and Availability

The TCL 115X955 Max is launched at a price of ₹29,99,990 and is available for purchase at Reliance Digital, Croma and other offline and online retail stores. As part of a pre-book offer, TCL will also bundle in a complementary 75" QLED TV to those who purchase the newly launched TV.