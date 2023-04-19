Apple has created more than 1 lakh direct jobs in India in the past two years: MoS IT

India has become a major smartphone market for Apple. The Cupertino-based tech giant has created over one lakh direct jobs in manufacturing in the past two years in India, announced Minister of State, Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently opened the company’s first retail store in India, Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18. Cook is set to inaugurate the second store in India on April 20 in New Delhi called Apple Saket.

As per a tweet by the minister, “Propelled by Prime Minister @narendramodi's visionary PLI scheme @Apple ecosystem has generated over one lakh new direct jobs in manufacturing over the last 24 months”.

He further added that about 70 per cent of these jobs are taken up by women in the age bracket of 19-24 years, who are starting their careers, acquiring skills and improving the ease of living for their families.

Apple triples its manufacturing in India

A recent report by Bloomberg revealed that Apple has tripled its production in India in the last couple of years. Apple now manufactures 7 per cent of its total iPhones in India. Back in 2021, the production was just 1 per cent. India has become the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market.

Notably, iPhone export from India has surged to over $5 billion in FY23. Additionally, India's overall smartphone exports also crossed $10 billion for the first time in a financial year.

It was earlier reported that Apple will start manufacturing around 25 per cent of iPhones in India by 2025. The report adds that the tech giant is likely to launch its upcoming iPhones in India at the same time as China. This will be the first time that the assembly of iPhones will begin in the two countries simultaneously.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on the Indian market

In a recent interview with Tech Today, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke about the Indian market. As per his statement, “India is at a tipping point. And it feels so great to be here. You can just feel the vibrancy, the dynamism, the feeling that anything here is possible.”

