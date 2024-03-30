scorecardresearch
TCS layoffs: Fired Americans allege IT company gave their jobs to Indians on H1-B visas

TCS layoffs: Fired Americans allege IT company gave their jobs to Indians on H1-B visas

TCS in a statement called the allegations of unlawful discrimination as "meritless and misleading".

Over 20 American employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have reportedly dragged the firm to the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging their jobs were given to Indians with H1-B visas, reported the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The employees, according to the Wall Street Journal, claimed the firm discriminated against them based on race and age. According to the WSJ report, those fired include Caucasians, Asian-Americans, and Hispanic Americans in the 40-60 age group. Many, the report claims, have masters of business administration or other advanced degrees.

In its counter to the WSJ report, TCS in a statement said: “Allegations that TCS engages in unlawful discrimination are meritless and misleading. TCS has a strong track record of being an equal opportunity employer in the U.S., imbibing the highest levels of integrity and values in our operations.”

Amid slowing demand, many technology firms have been looking at ways to cut costs.

Many big US tech firms such as Google, Microsoft and Meta, which have different business models than outsourcers, use the H1-B visas to employ staff who attract high wages and have come under less criticism, according to the Journal.

The US Congress allows roughly 85,000 new H-1B visas a year, with applications often far outstripping that number.

Published on: Mar 30, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
