Tech companies call workers ‘Family,’ then lay them off, says Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings criticized how technology companies are laying off employees amid the AI boom. He highlighted that companies call employees “family,” and expect loyalty and long-term support from them, and end up making decisions based on financial and business needs.
“If you describe yourself as a family at a company, you better not ever do a layoff. You would never lay off two of your kids,” Hasting said in The CEO Signal podcast. The comment highlights the ongoing restructuring plans across the tech industry and how companies’ use of family-oriented language can clash with the reality of layoffs, restructuring and workforce reductions.