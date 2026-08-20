Tech companies call workers ‘Family,’ then lay them off, says Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings

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Companies should build teams, not families

Hasting shared a blunt remark saying that companies should not address employees as “family” and view them as players on a team. This way, everyone is expected to perform well and contribute to the team's success, and expectations will remain the same.

If the company’s needs change, it may replace or restructure parts of the team, similar to how a sports team changes its players to remain competitive; a company should be able to change its workforce when necessary.

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Hastings also explains how Netflix applies a “sports team” approach to managing employees. Managers are asked to imagine that an employee is planning to leave. They then ask themselves: “Would I fight to keep this person?” If the answer is no, Netflix may decide that the employee is no longer the right fit and let them go. He said that the goal is to make sure the company has the right people in the right positions

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He also highlighted that Netflix expects its employees to perform at their best, but it also provides deserving benefits such as unlimited paid time off and parental leave.