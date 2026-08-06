Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos met PM Modi as platform completes 10 years in India

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos met PM Modi as platform completes 10 years in India

The OTT giant also announced the Netflix India Storytelling Initiative, an investment plan that will help develop future creators by providing them with training, skills, and educational opportunities.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 2:55 PM IST
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos met PM Modi as platform completes 10 years in IndiaNetflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets PM Narendra Modi, as the OTT giant completes 10 years in India.

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, on August 5, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “discuss their shared vision to take India’s media and entertainment industry global,” the OTT platform said in an X post. In a post, the Prime Minister also highlighted that India has a long history and culture of storytelling, and creative talent can help the country become a leading global hub for creating and exporting content.

Advertisement

The meet comes as Netflix completes a decade in India. “Glad to have met Mr. Ted Sarandos. Discussed the immense potential of India's media and entertainment sector,” Modi said via an X post.

Must read: Get Netflix plan every month at no added cost? Flipkart Plus has a new perk but it comes with conditions

The OTT giant also announced the Netflix India Storytelling Initiative, an investment plan that will help develop future creators by providing them with training, skills, and educational opportunities.

Netflix will work with organisations such as IICT (Indian Institute of Creative Technologies) and NFDC (National Film Development Corporation of India) to train and empower the next generation of Indian filmmakers, storytellers, and content creators.

Advertisement

Netflix India said that the initiative will “help nurture the next generation of India’s creative talent through skilling and education partnerships.” While the initiative marks a major step, Netflix has yet to reveal key details, including the overall investment size and roadmap for future phases.

Must read: Netflix may bring free streaming plans; CEO says, ‘A free offering could make sense’

"India has always been one of the world's greatest storytelling nations. Over the past decade, we've had the privilege of seeing Indian stories connect with audiences not just across India, but around the world," Sarandos said.

“As we begin our next decade here, we believe our greatest investment is in the people who will tell India's next generation of stories.”

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more