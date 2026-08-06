Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos met PM Modi as platform completes 10 years in India

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The OTT giant also announced the Netflix India Storytelling Initiative, an investment plan that will help develop future creators by providing them with training, skills, and educational opportunities.

Celebrating 10 years of Netflix in India! It was an honour for our Co-CEO Ted Sarandos to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to discuss their shared vision to take India’s media and entertainment industry global. 🎬🇮🇳



To this effect, we unveiled the ‘Netflix India… pic.twitter.com/IoyrrNh3wP — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 5, 2026

Netflix will work with organisations such as IICT (Indian Institute of Creative Technologies) and NFDC (National Film Development Corporation of India) to train and empower the next generation of Indian filmmakers, storytellers, and content creators.

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Netflix India said that the initiative will “help nurture the next generation of India’s creative talent through skilling and education partnerships.” While the initiative marks a major step, Netflix has yet to reveal key details, including the overall investment size and roadmap for future phases.

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"India has always been one of the world's greatest storytelling nations. Over the past decade, we've had the privilege of seeing Indian stories connect with audiences not just across India, but around the world," Sarandos said.

“As we begin our next decade here, we believe our greatest investment is in the people who will tell India's next generation of stories.”