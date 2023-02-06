Tech layoffs: Dell lays off 6,650 employees as PC demand drops

Dell has announced its plan to lay off approximately 6,650 employees due to the decline in the demand for personal computers. The job cuts are expected to affect approximately 5 percent of the company's global workforce.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Dell's Co-Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Clarke claimed that the company is facing tough market conditions with an uncertain future. The layoffs come as a result of the ongoing challenges in the personal computer industry.

This news of job cuts at Dell adds to the growing list of technology companies that have been forced to make similar decisions due to the economic impact of the pandemic. The technology industry, once a reliable source of employment, has been hit hard by the crisis, and companies are now grappling with how to balance cost-cutting measures with the need to remain competitive.

This is a developing story, and it remains to be seen how the job cuts at Dell will impact its operations and employees. However, it is clear that the company is facing significant challenges in the current market and is taking necessary steps to navigate the uncertain future.