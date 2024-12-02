scorecardresearch
Business Today
Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson meets Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in Mumbai, discusses anti-aging, fitness

Bryan Johnson, on a four-day visit to India, meets Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in Mumbai. Their discussion focuses on innovation and leadership in the tech and entrepreneurial sectors.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal chatting with Bryan Johnson Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal chatting with Bryan Johnson

Tech entrepreneur and health optimisation advocate Bryan Johnson, currently on a four-day visit to India, began his trip in Mumbai with a high-profile meetup with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. The meeting, held at Soho House, brought together two influential figures known for their forward-thinking approaches in their respective fields.

Johnson, is best known for his futuristic health regime and innovative ventures. In a tweet, he praised Goyal for building Zomato into one of India’s most successful companies.

“There were over 1,100 applications for 50 seats,” Johnson noted about the event where he and Goyal spoke. The event was co-hosted by comedian and content creator Tanmay Bhat and entrepreneur Akshay BD.

Zomato CEO's interest in fitness and well-being in the past has often drawn parallels between both tech entrepreneurs, many even calling Goyal 'India's Bryan Johnson'. Goyal has also invested in a health-tracking company called Ultrahuman to aid his future goals in the fitness and longevity industry. 

Bryan Johnson’s India experience

While his meeting with Goyal was a high point, Johnson’s time in India has also been marked by his candid commentary on air pollution. He described his arrival in Mumbai as a challenging experience, tweeting, “Even with air purifiers in my hotel room and wearing an N95 mask outside, my throat and eyes burn.”

His observations come amid increasing global attention on India’s air quality, particularly in urban centres like Delhi and Mumbai. Johnson used his platform to discuss practical solutions, urging the use of N95 masks, HEPA filters, and regular monitoring of the Air Quality Index.

Johnson’s focus on health and innovation extends beyond personal practices. During his India visit, he has been vocal about the need for systemic change to address challenges like air pollution. His meeting with Goyal offered a glimpse into how global leaders are engaging with Indian innovators to share ideas and collaborate on pressing issues.

Published on: Dec 02, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
