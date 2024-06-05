TECNO CAMON 30 series introduces new AI assistant Ella-GPT

TECNO is making a bold statement with its new CAMON 30 Series. The company is placing its bets on Ella-GPT, a voice-activated AI assistant integrated into the series, aiming to rival mainstream voice assistants already in the market.

While the effectiveness of Ella-GPT in real-world usage remains to be seen, TECNO claims it can handle a wide range of tasks, from managing schedules and translating languages to drafting content and providing information in over 70 languages. This ambitious move suggests that TECNO sees a future where AI assistants become indispensable companions on our smartphones.

Beyond Ella-GPT, the CAMON 30 Series boasts other AI-powered features, such as "Ask AI" for writing assistance and an AI image generation tool within the Notepad app. These additions, while not groundbreaking, indicate TECNO's commitment to integrating AI across various aspects of the user experience.

Photography enthusiasts will likely be drawn to the CAMON 30 Series' collaboration with Sony, featuring the new Polar Ace AI Image Processor. This technology promises improved low-light photography, a persistent challenge for smartphone cameras.

Whether TECNO's heavy investment in AI, particularly with Ella-GPT, will resonate with consumers remains to be seen. However, the CAMON 30 Series clearly demonstrates the company's ambition to be a major player in the increasingly competitive AI-driven smartphone market.