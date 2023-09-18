Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G phone to launch in India on September 22; will compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Moto Razr 40, and more

Tecno has confirmed that it will launch its Phantom V Flip 5G smartphone in India on September 22. The clamshell foldable smartphone will go up against the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Moto Razr 40 in India. As per the teaser, the foldable smartphone will go up on sale in India on the Amazon India website.

The Amazon teaser also hints that it will come in a purple colour variant.

Tecno Phantom V Flip expected specifications

As per the tipster Paras Guglani, the upcoming Techno Phantom V Flip with model number AD11 is likely to be available in Film White, Minimal Black and Periwinkle Purple colour variants. He further revealed that the foldable smartphone will come with a 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display that offers a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixel and a 1.32-inch AMOLED cover screen that has a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. Both the displays are expected to offer a refresh rate of 120Hz.

A previous report by Pricebaba had revealed that this Tecno flip phone is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and offer 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to house a 4,000 mAh battery and a type-C port for charging. It might run on Android 13.

Break the basic, one flip at a time.

Into the new dimension of FLIP.#TECNO #FlipInStyle #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/LpQqQqfQNq — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) September 18, 2023

In terms of camera, Tecno Phantom V Flip might come with a 64MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra wide angle lens. It is likely to come with a 32MP front facing camera.

In terms of measurement, when unfolded, it might measure 72.35mm x 74mm x 7.05 mm in size while when folded, it is expected to have a 15.1mm thickness.

Its potential competitors Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is launched at a starting price of Rs 99,999 while Moto Razr 40 is available at Rs 59,999.

For the unversed, Tecno recently also launched another foldable smartphone called Tecno Phantom V Fold. In India, it is available at a starting price of Rs 88,888 and comes with LTPO display, MediaTek Dimensity 900+ chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging and more.

