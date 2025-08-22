TECNO to launch world's slimmest curved 5G phone, could be priced around ₹80,000

TECNO is preparing to make its boldest move yet in India’s premium smartphone market - launching the TECNO Spark Slim, which it claims will be the world’s slimmest 5G curved-display handset. The company is expected to unveil the phone in September at an estimated price of around ₹80,000, placing it directly in competition with some of the most premium smartphones in the market.

At just 5.95mm thick, the device is set to push the boundaries of smartphone design. While Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge comes in slightly slimmer at 5.85mm, it lacks a curved display. If TECNO delivers on durability and performance within this razor-thin body, it could set a new benchmark in industrial design.

What to Expect

Although TECNO has yet to release official specifications, the upcoming model is widely believed to take cues from the Spark Slim prototype showcased at Mobile World Congress 2025. That device combined ultra-thin design with an impressive spec sheet: a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display running at 144Hz, 1.5K resolution, and peak brightness of 4500 nits. Despite its slim form factor, TECNO also managed to squeeze in a 5200mAh battery.

On the camera front, TECNO is expected to stick with a dual 50MP rear setup, supported by a 13MP selfie shooter. The build may feature stainless steel and recycled aluminium, underlining both durability and sustainability. Performance details remain under wraps, but at this price, anything less than a flagship chipset could mean trouble for the company.

It's expected to be priced in the ₹80,000 range, signalling a deliberate push beyond TECNO's budget-friendly image to challenge the dominance of global giants.

If TECNO can combine cutting-edge design with robust performance and battery life, it may find an audience of buyers seeking an alternative to the usual premium suspects. But in a market where brand loyalty often outweighs design novelty, this is as much a test of TECNO’s brand equity as it is of its engineering.