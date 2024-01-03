Telegram rolls out new update for users, redesigns voice and video calls; see all changes including 'Thanos Snap'

Telegram has lifted the curtain on its newest iteration, version 10.5.0, ushering in many enhancements designed to elevate user experience. The update, catering primarily to Android users, presents a revamped design for voice and video calls, complemented by a refreshed delete animation.

Serving as a cornerstone for secure communication across the nation, Telegram champions fully encrypted messages, voice calls, and video calls. The unveiling of this update not only introduces a fresh aesthetic but also pledges to alleviate device load, promising a lighter impact on users' devices.

In a recently published blog post, Telegram highlighted the salient features of this update, emphasising the leaner utilisation of resources within the new user interface. The company foresees this optimisation leading to a marked performance boost, alongside extended battery life for smartphones. Additionally, Telegram assured enhanced functionality for older devices, courtesy of this update.

Discussing the overhaul, Telegram expressed, "In this update, we have completely revamped the call experience, incorporating new animations and dynamic backgrounds that adapt according to the call's status – whether ringing, active, or concluded. The streamlined interface necessitates fewer resources, translating to prolonged battery life and superior performance, particularly for older devices."

Furthermore, the update introduces new animations and dynamic backgrounds, dynamically adapting to the call's progression – from initiation to culmination. Telegram also proudly announced an upgrade in call quality, ensuring a more seamless communication experience.

This recent update follows closely on the heels of Telegram's earlier announcement of the "Thanos Snap" effect, initially introduced for iPhone users and now extended to Android devices. The "vaporise animation" guarantees a smoother and more efficient user interaction.

Highlighting this, the blog post underscored, "Last month, we introduced an experimental vaporise animation for auto-deleted messages on iOS. This impressive and energy-efficient animation is now available across both iOS and Android platforms, engaging users whenever a message deletion occurs."

Moreover, Telegram disclosed significant improvements for its Bots, enabling them to react to messages, manage quoted messages, furnish prompt replies, and more, underscoring a substantial enhancement for user interaction.

We squeezed one more update into 2023 – so you can start the new year with upgraded calls, the largest bot update in Telegram's history, and a beautiful vaporize effect when deleting messages:https://t.co/w5xpYTCQH7 — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 2, 2024

