Tesla revoked internships less than a month before start date, according to students: Report

Tesla, the electric vehicle giant, has left aspiring college interns in a state of disarray by cancelling summer internship offers less than a month before their scheduled start. The abrupt decision has sent shockwaves through the academic and professional realms, leaving many ambitious students scrambling to devise alternative career plans.

Two dismayed students, who had eagerly anticipated joining Tesla as interns, took to LinkedIn on Wednesday to express their dismay. They revealed that their internship offers had been abruptly retracted a mere three weeks before they were due to embark on their roles within the renowned company. The extent of these offer rescissions remains uncertain, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the futures of numerous young talents.

Reports emerged from Bloomberg, indicating that Tesla's decision to revoke summer internships followed a series of workforce layoffs earlier in the year. The company, helmed by CEO Elon Musk, underwent a significant downsizing, resulting in the dismissal of over 10% of its employees. Musk's recent email announcement disclosed the departure of two senior executives and the dissolution of their respective divisions, suggesting further restructuring within the organisation. Speculation loomed over the fate of remaining employees, with some expressing apprehension about their own positions.

Joshua Schreiber, a student at Miami University, recounted his disillusionment upon receiving an email from Tesla regarding flight arrangements, only to have his internship offer revoked less than three hours later. Despite the setback, Schreiber remained resolute, quoting, "We're not the product of our circumstance, but a product of our response." He expressed optimism and a willingness to explore alternative opportunities, albeit acknowledging the financial and emotional toll of the sudden upheaval.

Similarly, Brook Gura, a communications student at the University of Texas at Austin, shared her disappointment after receiving a phone call on Tuesday informing her of the retraction of her internship offer. Gura attributed the decision to Tesla's recent layoffs, underscoring the ripple effects of the company's internal restructuring.

Diana Rosenberg, a technical lead at Tesla, echoed sentiments of regret over the loss of prospective interns within her team. In a LinkedIn post, she expressed her sadness and urged her professional network to extend support to affected students, transforming Tesla's loss into opportunities elsewhere.

In its 2022 impact report, Tesla boasted of its commitment to nurturing young talent, boasting the recruitment of over 3,000 college students annually for internship positions. However, the recent turn of events has cast a shadow over the company's reputation as an employer of choice among the academic community, prompting introspection and concern among stakeholders.