Tesla to reveal self-driving robotaxi and outline vision for autonomous fleet at 'We, Robot' event: When and where to watch

Tesla is preparing to unveil its first self-driving robotaxi, a purpose-built autonomous vehicle that could redefine the company’s approach to AI and autonomous systems. The highly anticipated event, titled “We, Robot,” will take place on October 10 at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, California. With this reveal, Elon Musk is expected to outline Tesla’s vision for the future of autonomous transport and the Tesla Network, a fleet that will allow Tesla owners to add their cars to a robotaxi service when they’re not using them.

The new robotaxi, which Bloomberg reports will be a compact two-seater with butterfly doors, aims to compete directly with established autonomous taxi services like Waymo and Cruise. Tesla has reportedly been collecting mapping data in the Burbank area in preparation for this reveal. Originally slated for August, the event was postponed by Musk to allow more time for prototype development and further testing. Speculation also suggests that Tesla could have additional announcements, possibly a lower-cost EV or a redesign of the Model Y, referred to internally as “Project Juniper.”

Tesla has hinted that the robotaxi will bring new autonomous capabilities, powered by the company’s camera-based Tesla Vision system. However, unlike other autonomous vehicle companies that employ lidar and additional sensors, Tesla remains committed to a camera-only approach. Although Musk has previously downplayed lidar as unnecessary, Tesla recently acquired a number of lidar sensors from Luminar, potentially to validate its robotaxi testing. The vehicle spotted at the Warner Bros. studio—a uniquely shaped, heavily camouflaged prototype—may indicate a shift in Tesla’s sensor strategy, though details remain unclear.

Musk’s ambitious plans for Tesla’s robotaxi fleet date back to 2019, when he first promised that Full Self-Driving-capable cars would enable owners to earn income by sharing their vehicles on the Tesla Network. Despite delays in achieving this goal, Tesla’s new robotaxi could finally bring this vision closer to reality. Alongside the robotaxi, Musk is expected to provide updates on the Optimus humanoid robot. First introduced in 2021, the robot is envisioned as a product capable of performing useful tasks by year’s end, with a potential consumer release by 2025.

Tesla’s robotaxi reveal also comes as the company faces slowing EV sales and increased competition from rivals in the electric and autonomous vehicle markets. With the event title paying homage to Isaac Asimov’s I, Robot, it’s likely that Musk will provide further insights into Tesla’s robotics projects, reinforcing the company’s focus on AI and automation.

For those eager to watch, Tesla will be streaming the event live on their official page on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube, with limited attendance at the venue reserved for selected shareholders and influencers.