Tesla to take on Uber? EV maker shares glimpse of robo taxi app that will let you summon driverless cabs

Like Batman, would you like your car to come pick you up from anywhere or else send your car out in the world to earn some money for you? American EV maker Tesla has plans to make that happen soon. During the Q1 Earnings Call, Tesla provided a teaser of what the app of the robo taxi might look like and even how it may work.



Very much like any modern-day taxi-hailing app, the Tesla robo taxi feature will have a user-friendly app that capitalises on Tesla’s self-driving tech.

According to a report by The Verge, the app will allow passengers to customise their ride by setting the vehicle's climate to their preference before it arrives. Additional features include displaying wait times and the maximum capacity of the vehicle. Once the vehicle arrives, the app shifts focus to navigation, providing a route to the destination and offering music selection controls.

Autonomy Not Highlighted



Interestingly, the app does not explicitly disclose that the vehicles are autonomous. There is no specific mention of the robotic nature of the cars, which might be a strategic move to normalise the use of autonomous technology in everyday transportation without drawing undue attention to it.

Musk's Autonomous Vehicle Promises

Elon Musk has been vocal about the potential of autonomous vehicles, particularly through his ambitious promises detailed in Tesla's Master Plan Part Deux. He envisioned a "Tesla Network" where owners could add their cars to a shared fleet with the simple tap of a button, allowing their vehicles to generate income while they are at work or on vacation. However, the realisation of fully autonomous vehicles has been slower than Musk anticipated, with current Tesla Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems still requiring driver supervision.

Legal and Safety Concerns

Despite advancements, Tesla's journey towards full autonomy has been marred by safety concerns. The need for driver vigilance remains critical, as the technology has not yet reached a point where human oversight can be completely removed. Moreover, Tesla is currently involved in several legal battles concerning wrongful death lawsuits that have arisen from accidents occurring while driver assist systems were activated.

Purpose-Built Robotaxis



Tesla has announced that its robotaxis will be "purpose-built," designed from the ground up to operate autonomously. This means these vehicles might lack traditional manual controls such as steering wheels and pedals, highlighting a significant shift towards fully autonomous vehicle design.

Innovative Manufacturing Strategy



To support the production of its robotaxis, Tesla plans to implement an "unboxed" manufacturing strategy. This innovative approach was previewed during an investor event in 2023 and involves using large, single-piece casts for vehicle bodies. The process aims to speed up production by painting only necessary parts and assembling all components in one streamlined procedure.