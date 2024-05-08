BJP forcing Elon Musk’s Tesla to move to Gujarat: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy made a bold claim on India Today that Elon Musk-led EV maker Tesla is being forced to move to Gujarat by the BJP party at the centre. He also claimed that Foxconn is also being pressurised to move to Gujarat.

He also claimed that the central government is not offering national projects to the state of Telangana. He went on to say that the Modi government treats people in South India as second-class citizens.

"Tesla wanted to come to Telangana but BJP forcibly took it to Gujarat": Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) pic.twitter.com/cjgKW2zR6w — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) May 8, 2024

Musk had confirmed his visit to India on April 21 and 22, 2024 when he was also planning to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top government officials, including Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. However, Musk postponed his visit attributing to some work related to Tesla.

Musk was expected to make several significant announcements during his visit, such as the launch of the Starlink service and investment plans totaling $2 billion to $3 billion in the country. However, he postponed his trip and aims to visit later in the year.

Starlink Launch

Musk was also expected to unveil plans to launch Starlink services in India, offering satellite-based broadband services. Reportedly, regulatory approvals for Starlink are nearing completion, and the company is likely to obtain a license soon.



EV Policy and Tesla

Musk has been advocating for a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles to enable Tesla to begin selling its EVs in India. In response, the Indian government introduced a new EV policy that slashes import taxes on certain models from 100 per cent to 15 per cent, provided the manufacturer pledges to invest $500 million or more and establishes a factory in the country.

Potential Factory in India

Reports suggest that Tesla has been considering establishing an EV plant in India, with Tamil Nadu presenting itself as a potential manufacturing location. However, a final decision has not been made yet.