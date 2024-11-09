The Beatles’ AI-restored songs earns two Grammy nominations; up against Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift

In an unexpected turn of events, The Beatles have earned two Grammy nominations in 2025, decades after officially disbanding. Their last song, “Now and Then,” finished in 2023 with the help of AI technology, is up for Record of the Year and Best Rock Performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards. The track faces tough competition in these categories, going up against artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and rock heavyweights such as Green Day and Pearl Jam.

Originally recorded as a demo by John Lennon in the late 1970s, “Now and Then” was part of a collection shared with his surviving bandmates in the ‘90s, including “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love.” Despite its potential, “Now and Then” was left unfinished for decades because the technology at the time couldn’t separate Lennon’s vocals from the background piano without compromising the sound quality.

In 2021, filmmaker Peter Jackson and his team used machine learning to isolate Lennon’s vocals and piano, enabling Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to complete the long-lost song.

The Grammy’s rules, which state that only “human creators” are eligible to win, allow work containing “elements” of AI material, making “Now and Then” eligible for Grammy consideration despite its AI-assisted production.

Competing with artists like Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” may seem unusual for a song with origins in the 1970s, yet for Beatles fans, this nomination is a testament to the band’s enduring legacy. The Grammy Awards will take place on February 2, 2025, offering a chance to see if The Beatles can once again leave their mark on music history.