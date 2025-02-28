The future of work and play: Inside Logitech’s strategy with Moninder Jain

The way we work, play, and collaborate has transformed drastically over the past few years, driven largely by hybrid work models and the rise of immersive gaming. Logitech has been at the forefront of this evolution, continuously innovating to enhance user experience. In an exclusive conversation with Business Today, Moninder Jain, Vice-President & Head of Emerging Markets, Logitech, shared insights on the company’s innovation strategy, the Indian market, and its commitment to sustainability.

Innovating for the Hybrid Work Era

The pandemic reshaped how businesses operate, accelerating the adoption of hybrid work models. Jain highlighted how Logitech adapted to this shift early on. “Hybrid work is a direct outcome of COVID. Before the pandemic, everybody was fully in the office. Now, some of us are in the office on some days, and some companies require employees to be in the office full-time—each has its own model. One key trend, which existed even before COVID, is the increasing preference for face-to-face interactions, whether personal or corporate,” Jain explained.

Even before the pandemic, the demand for video-enabled meeting rooms was growing. COVID-19 simply accelerated this shift, leading to widespread corporate investments in webcams, headsets, and even conference cameras for remote employees. This demand persists today, fueling the hybrid work model.

“At Logitech, we also follow this approach—we have two dedicated ‘gravity days’ when everyone comes into the office (Monday and Thursday), while the other three days are flexible,” Jain added. Logitech is committed to enabling seamless communication with high-quality webcams, headsets, and video conferencing solutions.

One of the company’s biggest breakthroughs has been Logitech Sight, a device designed to enhance video meeting experiences by addressing visibility issues in conference rooms. Another significant addition is the Logitech Rally Board, a smart board for formal and informal collaboration spaces. “Its mobile cart design allows it to be easily moved and even flipped, making it highly adaptable for diverse workplace needs,” Jain noted.

Breaking Barriers in India’s Video Conferencing Market

Despite the growing adoption of hybrid work solutions globally, India lags in enabling video conferencing rooms. Jain acknowledged the challenge and pointed out that even today, only about 10% of conference rooms in India are video-enabled.

“The biggest barriers to the adoption of video conferencing were two: cost and ease of use. Those barriers have been brought down dramatically after Logitech got into this industry and disrupted it with USB-based solutions. Now, from both a cost perspective as well as an ease-of-use standpoint, we have significantly improved accessibility,” he said.

To further bridge this gap, Logitech is investing in customer education initiatives, marketing campaigns, and direct corporate engagement to ensure businesses understand the benefits of video conferencing.

Tailoring for India: A Misconception?

While many brands talk about adapting their products specifically for India, Jain challenged the notion that the country requires a separate strategy. “The users are not dramatically different, whether it’s India or the US or the Middle East or Europe or Australia. So, when we talk about how we are adapting to a country, it’s not as relevant as asking how do we address different user segments,” he explained.

He dismissed the belief that India is purely a price-sensitive market, noting that there is a broad spectrum of consumers, many of whom value and can afford premium technology. “India’s PC penetration is poised to go through the roof. If you really look at it, India is exactly where China was in 2004 in terms of per capita income and PC install base. By 2027, I would be very surprised if we don’t see massive growth in the PC market,” Jain predicted.

Gaming & Content Creation: Logitech’s Strengths

With gaming and content creation booming, Logitech is leveraging its expertise to enhance the user experience. “Our focus has been on performance, innovation, and community engagement. Most of our community engagement is in the PC gaming or eSports arena, but we are expanding into console gaming,” Jain said.

The company’s Lightspeed technology and PowerPlay wireless charging system have redefined gaming peripherals, offering faster wireless connectivity and on-the-go charging. Jain also highlighted the Pro Series, a lineup developed in collaboration with professional eSports teams.

“The Pro X Superlight 2 Dex, for instance, is a 60-gram symmetrical mouse with 90 hours of battery life, while the G915 X keyboard features low-profile mechanical switches, customisable RGB lighting, and multiple connectivity options,” he shared.

Sustainability at Logitech: Leading by Example

Logitech has taken a pioneering stance on sustainability, embedding eco-friendly initiatives across its operations. “One of the key initiatives is carbon labeling on product packaging, similar to calorie labels in the food industry. Logitech was the first consumer electronics company to implement detailed carbon impact labeling across its entire portfolio,” Jain explained.

The company has integrated recycled materials across its products, with three out of four Logitech devices using Second Life plastics. Furthermore, Logitech’s factories operate on renewable electricity, and the company is actively working to eliminate PVC cables in its products. “Over 65% of our mice, keyboards, and combos are made with recycled plastic. As an industry leader, we recognise our responsibility to set high sustainability standards,” Jain affirmed.