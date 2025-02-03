‘The old playbook is fading away’: Startup founder says you don’t need Bangalore to build big

When Prateek Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Heelium, reflects on building a startup, he doesn’t think about the usual suspects — Bangalore, Delhi, or Mumbai. “The old playbook — start in Bangalore or don't—is fading away,” he says, pointing to a shift that’s reshaping India’s startup landscape.

Sharma and his co-founder Siddharth didn’t spend weeks analyzing the “best” city to launch Heelium. Their choice was simple: Pune, a city both had lived in, felt right. “No FOMO, no chasing startup hotspots,” Sharma recalls. It wasn’t a calculated strategy, but looking back, it turned out to be one of their smartest decisions.

Pune offered what many founders overlook — a strong talent pool without the relentless churn common in bigger cities. The clean air, livable weather, and genuine work-life balance weren’t just perks; they became part of Heelium’s identity. “For a company in athleisure, being in a city that values health and sustainability just makes sense,” Sharma explains.

This isn’t an isolated story. Across India, startups are thriving far from the traditional hubs. Minimalist, known for one of India’s standout D2C exits, was built from Jaipur. Zoho, a billion-dollar enterprise, operates out of a village in Tamil Nadu. The pattern is clear: the best people no longer want to trade hours in traffic or compromise their well-being for an office in Koramangala.

Bangalore will always be a symbol of India’s startup boom. But as Sharma puts it, “Pune is quietly becoming the smarter choice.” For founders deciding where to plant their roots, the question isn’t just where the ecosystem is buzzing — it’s where life, talent, and business can thrive together.

The conversation around Bangalore vs Pune has been heating up, with founders and professionals weighing in on the differences between the two cities. One user wrote, “I live in Bangalore and I’m from Pune, visiting regularly for work and to meet friends and family. The gap between the two cities is narrowing. Pune’s traffic is becoming almost as challenging as Bangalore’s. While Pune is more affordable, Bangalore has a stronger network and infrastructure. But honestly, you can build your business from anywhere in today’s tech-connected world.”

Another user reflected on the broader shift, saying, “Imagine looking back on your startup journey and regretting not considering the benefits of building in a smaller city like Pune. Don’t miss out on access to a strong talent pool, better work-life balance, and a city that aligns with your company’s values. It’s time to think beyond the usual startup hotspots.”

Not everyone agrees, though. A contrasting view came from someone who shared, “I’m from Pune but now live in Bangalore. The air here is cleaner, the weather cooler, and the entrepreneurial ecosystem is 100 times better. Pune feels congested, with all the cons of Bangalore but none of the benefits.”

Another perspective highlighted a balanced view: “Both Bangalore and Pune have their strengths. Bangalore offers unmatched networking opportunities, access to VCs, and a vibrant startup ecosystem. Pune, on the other hand, has a strong talent pool, potentially better work-life balance, and a cost-effective environment. But when it comes to traffic, Pune is no different from other metro cities.”

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: the choice of where to build a startup isn’t as clear-cut as it once was. Whether it’s the bustling streets of Bangalore or the emerging corridors of Pune, founders are redefining what makes a city the right place to grow. If you’re not paying attention, you might just miss out.