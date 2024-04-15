These Google One AI-features that were only available with subscription will now be accessible to all users for free

Google is making significant changes to its Photos application. The features that were once limited to just Google One subscribers are now being made accessible to all users.

Previously exclusive to Google One members, enhanced features such as the Magic Eraser and Portrait Light will be available to all Google Photos users with compatible devices. This allows more users to access advanced photo editing tools without a premium subscription.

The Magic Editor, noted as Google Photos' most advanced editing tool, will also be made accessible to all users. This feature, which uses generative AI for complex edits, will include up to 10 monthly saves, allowing even casual photographers to enhance their images using AI.

Introduction of Dark Web Report

In the coming months, Google will roll out the Dark Web Report to all eligible Google accounts. This feature aims to enhance security by monitoring the dark web for potentially compromised data related to the user's account.

Reduction of certain perks in eligible markets:

Google is discontinuing free shipping for select print orders from Google Photos in Canada, the UK, the US, and the EU. This move suggests a shift in focus towards digital benefits over physical ones.

Unchanged Features for Google One Subscribers

Storage and Family Sharing: There will be no changes to the storage benefits; subscribers will continue to enjoy the same amount of storage space. Family sharing will also remain unchanged, allowing subscribers to share their storage with up to five family members.

Who benefits?



General Google Photos Users: The broadened access to advanced editing tools like Magic Eraser and Magic Editor is a significant win for non-subscribers. More users can now edit photos at a higher level without needing a premium plan.

Tech-Savvy and Security-Conscious Users: The rollout of the Dark Web Report to all eligible accounts enhances security for a broader user base, providing valuable data protection insights.

When will the Changes Happen

These changes will take effect starting May 15, marking a significant update to how Google distributes its digital services to users worldwide.