'They posted my...assassination coordinates': What is Elon Musk's 'doxxing rule' for Twitter?

Elon Musk, who has often pegged himself as a free-speech absolutist, has decided to ban more than a dozen accounts on Twitter, including some notable journalists. All this is not for posting fake news or any conspiracy theories, but because of sharing flight and location details of influential people also known as doxxing.

What is Doxxing?

Doxxing is a term that refers to the act of publicly revealing someone's personal information, such as their full name, address, phone number, and other identifying details, without their consent.

This information is often obtained through online sources, such as social media profiles or public records, and is then shared online with the intention of harassing, threatening, or embarrassing the individual.

Doxxing can be a serious invasion of privacy and can have serious consequences for the person whose information is revealed, including online harassment, stalking, and even physical harm.

Elon Musk a victim of Doxxing

A 20-year-old man named Jack Sweeney had been tracking Elon Musk's flights. Musk requested him to stop posting his location details, even before he took over Twitter. However, the individual did not stop. Musk decided to ban Sweeney's account earlier this week and justified it by claiming that his actions were directly impacting his safety as well as his family's.

In a tweet, Musk said, "They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service."

Musk earlier posted another tweet claiming that 'crazy stalker' followed the car carrying his 2-year-old son and stopped it mid-way. He then went on to climb on the car's bonnet. Musk shared a video of the stranger, who was masked. He asked his 121 million-strong following to help him identify this stranger.

Musk has now clearly stated that anyone who indulges in doxxing or even shares a link to such a service will be suspended from the platform. In his tweet he said, "Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not."

Criticism Against Twitter Suspensions

Elon Musk has been a strong advocate of free-speech, even risking the spread of false information. So far, Musk has shown strong moderation for sharing 'swastikas' and now, doxxing. Some prominent US leaders have criticised Musk for 'descending into abuse of power' for his safety.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a US Representative said, "I get feeling unsafe, but descending into abuse of power + erratically banning journalists only increases the intensity around you."