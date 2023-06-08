'They're resorting to bullying': Canadian PM Trudeau on Google, Meta’s stance on news legislation

Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, have been accused of employing "bullying tactics" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in their opposition to proposed legislation aimed at securing financial support for news publishers. The bill, known as the "Online News Act," seeks to compel internet giants like Google and Meta to engage in commercial negotiations and remunerate publishers for their content.

The American technology companies argue that the provisions outlined in the bill are unsustainable for their businesses. In response, Google and Facebook have conducted tests this year to restrict certain users from accessing or sharing news content in Canada, should the legislation be enacted in its current form.

Trudeau voiced his concerns, stating, "The fact that these internet giants would rather cut off Canadians' access to local news than pay their fair share is a real problem, and now they're resorting to bullying tactics to try and get their way - it's not going to work." The Prime Minister made these remarks during a press conference held in Ottawa.

Introduced in April 2022, the bill shares similarities with the groundbreaking law enacted in Australia in 2021. Google contends that the regulations within the Canadian bill are more stringent compared to those implemented in Australia and Europe. As a response, the company has proposed amendments that "align with international norms" in an attempt to address their concerns.

"We've come to the table with reasonable and pragmatic solutions that would make the bill work the way it's intended to and increase our investments in the Canadian news ecosystem," commented Shay Purdy, a spokesperson for Google, in response to Trudeau's statements. However, Purdy emphasised that the bill "has some serious problems that make it unworkable for our products and services."

The legislation has already passed the House of Commons in Canada in December and currently awaits deliberation in the unelected upper chamber of parliament, which rarely obstructs legislation endorsed by the lower house.

The Canadian media industry seeks stricter regulations on technology companies to prevent them from crowding out news enterprises in the online advertising market. Trudeau highlighted this concern, stating, "The various internet giants like Meta are posting record profits every year while local independent news is struggling across this country. We will continue to ensure that these incredibly profitable corporations contribute to strengthening our democracy."

Meta, in a recent statement, asserted that the bill was fundamentally flawed and claimed that news holds no economic value for their platforms.

