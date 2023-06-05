This entire town has banned smartphones for children

Parents in a small Irish town have come together to implement a collective decision regarding smartphone usage for their children. All eight primary schools in Greystones have joined parents' associations in adopting a code that prohibits children from having smartphones until they reach secondary school. The parents and schools aim to tackle concerns about smartphones fueling anxiety and exposing children to inappropriate content, according to a report by Guardian.

Previously, the schools in the area had implemented restrictions or bans on smartphone use within their premises, but they still observed the impact of social media on children who owned smartphones, which also piqued the curiosity of their peers. The town-wide policy is designed to reduce the chances of a child having a smartphone peer and allows parents to present the code as a school rule, thereby shifting the responsibility away from themselves.

The code is still voluntary, and it is expected that not all parents will deny their primary schoolchildren access to smartphones. However, a sufficient number of parents have signed up to create a sense of critical mass, with the hope that this approach will become the new norm in the future. The impact of the code has been immediate for some parents, as it provides them with support and makes it easier to say no when they know that a significant majority of the class agrees with the restriction.

The report suggests that the initiative has gained attention within Ireland and from parents' associations abroad. Ireland's health minister, Stephen Donnelly, who resides near Greystones, has recommended the approach as a nationwide policy, emphasizing the need to protect children and young people from harmful interactions with the digital world.

The report cited an Irish Times article written by Donnelly. He wrote, “Ireland can be, and must be, a world leader in ensuring that children and young people are not targeted and are not harmed by their interactions with the digital world. We must make it easier for parents to limit the content their children are exposed to.”

The initiative in Greystones originated from children displaying increased anxiety levels, partly attributed to the challenges of adapting to the COVID-19 era. Questionnaires circulated among parents led to a meeting of community stakeholders, ultimately resulting in the implementation of this town-wide policy.

While some children accept the pact and understand the reasons behind it, others express their desire for smartphones and the ability to connect with friends. However, they also acknowledge the potential risks and addiction associated with smartphone usage.

Also read: Elon Musk reveals why he doesn't want his children to control his companies