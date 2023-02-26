This latest HMD Nokia phone can be easily repaired in minutes

HMD, the Finnish smartphone company, has recently announced the launch of the Nokia G22, a phone with a key focus on repairability and sustainability. The Nokia G22 has been designed with the intention of reducing electronic waste and promoting sustainable practices. HMD has partnered with iFixit to provide customers with the tools, guides, and parts necessary to replace the display, charging port, or battery of the Nokia G22.

Replacing the battery of the Nokia G22 takes only around 5 minutes, and all the necessary tools such as a SIM ejector tool, guitar pick, and screwdriver are provided. Changing the display takes around 20 minutes with a few extra tools. Customers also have the option to take the G22 to an authorized service centre for repairs.

Nokia has made significant strides in reducing the steps required for repairs of the G22. For example, they removed the need to heat the back cover to remove it and the need for alcohol to remove the battery. The back cover of the Nokia G22 is made of 100% recycled plastic, while the packaging uses fully certified FSC Mix material.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia G22 features a 6.52-inch HD+ 90Hz display with Gorilla Glass 3. There is a front 8MP camera which can perform face unlock even with a mask, and also present is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage. It comes with Android 12 and promises 2 OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

The Nokia G22 boasts a triple camera system on the back, including a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro unit, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has a 5,050mAh battery that supports 20W wired charging.

The phone is a significant step towards promoting sustainable practices in the smartphone industry. HMD's partnership with iFixit ensures that customers have the tools and resources necessary to repair their devices, thereby reducing electronic waste.

