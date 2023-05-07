This tech company held a lavish party, then fired 13% of staff

US-based cybersecurity company Bishop Fox announced a reduction in its workforce by 13 per cent, affecting approximately 50 employees, just days after hosting a lavish party at the RSA cybersecurity conference.

Employees took to social media and said the company's decision to let go of employees came as a surprise, following the event where Bishop Fox served branded drinks to employees, industry colleagues, and conference attendees.

Did you attend our #ArtOfCyber #RSAC party? Share your pictures with us - use the hashtag #ArtOfCyber! https://t.co/dDVQBtaBbw — Bishop Fox (@bishopfox) April 27, 2023

Photos from the party circulated on social media in late April, but within a week, several former Bishop Fox employees were using social media to seek new job opportunities after being unexpectedly laid off. According to a TechCrunch report, the cybersecurity firm did not disclose the amount spent on the RSA party but stated that the recent restructuring would enable the company to maintain a strong financial position.

In a statement provided to TechCrunch, Bishop Fox CEO Vinnie Liu explained the company's decision to make these changes, citing the global economic situation and the identification of opportunities to make the business more efficient.

"While demand for our solutions remains solid and our business is stable, we can't ignore the market uncertainty and investment trends in this very different global economy," said Liu.

Liu emphasized that Bishop Fox remains in good financial health and continues to have a positive outlook for growth and technology investments in the upcoming quarters and years. The company's cash reserves, including funds from its Series B raise, combined with the recent restructuring, will allow Bishop Fox to maintain a strong financial position that supports scalability, innovation, and delivery of high-quality solutions for its customers.

The layoff announcement comes at a time when the global economy faces ongoing challenges and uncertainties, forcing companies to re-evaluate their operations and financial strategies.

Also Read: 'Employees worst hit when airline shuts': Uncertainty grips 5,000 Go First staff as company files for bankruptcy - BusinessToday

Also Read: Go First crew stranded in Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Phuket after airline goes bankrupt: Sources - BusinessToday