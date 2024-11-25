Three killed after Google Maps leads car to unfinished flyover in Uttar Pradesh; Google responds

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three men in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district after their car, guided by Google Maps, plunged off an under-construction flyover into the Ramganga River. The incident occurred on Saturday night as the victims were en route to attend a wedding.

The victims, identified as Vivek, Amit, and a third individual whose identity is yet to be confirmed, were travelling from Gurugram to Bareilly. Relying on GPS navigation, they followed Google Maps’ directions, which led them onto an unfinished bridge.

Related Articles

Unaware of the incomplete structure, the car continued onto the flyover and fell 50 feet into the shallow river below. Locals discovered the vehicle the next morning and alerted the police. All three passengers were found dead at the scene.

The incident has sparked outrage among the victims’ families, who criticised local authorities for the absence of safety measures. “Why was the bridge left incomplete without proper barricades to warn motorists? This is negligence,” one family member said. They are demanding an investigation and have called for an FIR against the construction department.

The police confirmed that the vehicle, believed to be a hired taxi, was heavily damaged. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and investigations are ongoing to confirm the identity of the third victim.

Google responds

In response to the tragedy, a Google spokesperson expressed condolences, saying, “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families. We’re working closely with the authorities and providing our support to investigate the issue.”

The incident has reignited conversations about the reliability of navigation apps and the responsibility of local infrastructure management. While Google Maps is widely relied upon for accurate navigation, experts note that users should exercise caution, especially in unfamiliar areas.

This accident highlights the dangers of incomplete infrastructure and inadequate signage, particularly in rural or under-construction zones. Local authorities have yet to issue a statement on why proper safety measures were not in place.