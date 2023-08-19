Time to log in! Google will start deleting accounts that remain inactive

Google sent emails to its vast user base on Saturday, informing them of a significant update. The company has extended the inactivity threshold for Google Accounts across all its products and services to two years.

According to the tech giant, any inactive account along with its contents will become subject to potential deletion starting from December 1, 2023.

It's important to note that these alterations will not affect users unless their Google Account has remained inactive for a duration of two years or more, or if the account has not been employed to access any Google service for a period exceeding two years.

Although the changes take effect immediately, Google has stated that any potential account removal would not occur until December 2023 at the earliest.

In the event of an account being labelled as inactive, Google will dispatch a series of reminder emails to both the users and their designated recovery email addresses (if such recovery options have been provided). These reminders will be sent out at least 8 months prior to any action being taken, such as content deletion or account termination.

As emphasized by the company, once a Google Account is deleted, the associated Gmail address cannot be reclaimed for the creation of a new Google Account.

To ensure the continuity of a Google Account's active status, the simplest approach is to sign in to the account at least once every two years.

