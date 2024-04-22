Tinder's new feature 'share my date' allows users to share their date plans with friends and loved ones

Tinder is introducing a new feature, Share My Date, allowing users to share their date plans with friends and family directly from the app. This feature is designed to streamline the process of sharing basic date information such as location, date, time, and match photo.

Users can decide who they want to share their date with and can create an unlimited number of dates within the app up to 30 days in advance.

The feature will be rolled out in various countries including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, India, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Japan, Brazil, Switzerland, Mexico, Netherlands, Italy, Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand in the coming months.

Additionally, date plans are editable, allowing users to update their plans if they change at the last minute. Paul Brunson, Tinder’s Global Relationships Insight Expert, has shared some advice for users, including exploring new experiences, sharing date plans, being authentic, giving full attention to the date, and treating the date with respect.



Dating platform Scams



Features like 'share my date' aim to help reduce instances of scams on the dating platform. However, misuse is still prevalent. A recent report by Business Today highlighted the problem faced by a 28-year-old man from Delhi who had a bad experience with online dating. He met a woman on Tinder and they decided to meet in person. They went to a café for hookah, cocktails, and nachos. But when the bill came, it was a whopping Rs 10,000, which was much more than he expected.



When he complained about the high bill, he was threatened and intimidated. This shows the dark side of online dating, where people can be tricked into spending a lot of money.

This kind of scam is becoming more common in India, where men are being tricked by people they meet on dating apps. The man who was scammed shared his story to warn others about the risks of online dating.

