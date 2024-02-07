Man takes ChatGPT’s help to find wife from over 5,000 matches on Tinder

A Russian man has disclosed his unconventional method of finding love by enlisting the help of artificial intelligence. Alexander Zhadan took to social media platform X to share his journey of using OpenAI's AI chatbot, ChatGPT, to navigate the complexities of modern dating on Tinder.

Zhadan's post detailed how he harnessed the power of ChatGPT to sift through over 5,000 potential matches on the popular dating app. Through a meticulously crafted system, the AI bot engaged in conversations on his behalf, eventually leading to the identification of his future partner, Karina.

"I proposed to a girl with whom ChatGPT had been communicating for me for a year," Zhadan revealed in his post. "To do this, the neural network re-communicated with other 5,239 girls, whom it eliminated as unnecessary and left only one."

Explaining his decision to utilise AI in his quest for love, Zhadan emphasised the challenges of balancing work, hobbies, and social life. "Finding a loved one is very difficult. I could go this route myself without ChatGPT, it’s just much longer and more expensive," he remarked.

The 23-year-old further elaborated on his experience, noting that the AI bot facilitated up to six dates a day at times. He admitted to having multiple versions of the ChatGPT bot, each tailored to his evolving preferences and requirements.

After successfully finding Karina, Zhadan decided to take a hiatus from his AI matchmaking endeavours. He credited the ChatGPT bot with not only filtering undesirable matches but also engaging in small talk, planning dates, and ultimately assisting him in proposing to his fiancée.

Moreover, Zhadan revealed that he implemented specific filters to narrow down potential matches, ensuring compatibility and fostering meaningful conversations.

Я попросил в отдельном ChatGPT подготовить план действий с несколькими сценариями по запросу как “Предложи мне план, чтобы девушка приняла предложение выйти замуж с учётом её характеристики и чата с ней”. Загрузил переписку с Кариной в ChatGPT и ПОЛУЧИЛ ПЛАН pic.twitter.com/AwnVKXbKzQ — Aleksandr Zhadan (@biblikz) January 30, 2024

