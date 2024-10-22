Tired of scam calls, texts and more? Quick Heal unveils all-in-one fraud prevention solution AntiFraud.AI

Quick Heal Technologies Limited has launched AntiFraud.AI, India’s first all-in-one fraud prevention solution. This groundbreaking innovation aims to combat the escalating threat of financial frauds that are affecting even the most tech-savvy individuals. The solution is available across Android, iOS, and Windows platforms, marking a significant milestone in digital safety.

The launch of AntiFraud.AI comes at a critical juncture when financial fraud in India has reached alarming levels. According to the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, over ₹1,750 crores were lost to fraud between January and April 2024 alone, with more than 740,000 complaints registered. Quick Heal’s AntiFraud.AI is designed to address these challenges head-on with comprehensive fraud prevention features.

The product includes a variety of innovative tools such as Fraud Call Alerts, Banking Fraud Alerts, and a Scam Protection feature that uses advanced algorithms to detect phishing attempts. It also offers Dark Web Monitoring, which scans for compromised personal data, and a Fraud App Detector to warn users of potentially harmful applications.

Vishal Salvi, Chief Executive Officer at Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said, "With AntiFraud.AI, we are not merely unveiling a new solution but, establishing a new category of fraud prevention. Leveraging over 30 years of industry experience and operating India's largest malware analysis facility, Seqrite Labs, we have a deep understanding of consumer fraud and the dynamic threat environment with real-world challenges. Just as we tackled the core issue of viruses with our Antivirus solutions in 1995, we now take upon ourselves the responsibility to address the growing risk of fraud, which not only causes financial loss but also inflicts emotional distress. At Quick Heal, our commitment is to provide a solution that prevents fraud for all users, regardless of their technical expertise. This solution empowers individuals to safeguard themselves and their loved one from falling victim to scams. AntiFraud.AI reiterates our dedication to securing India's future, allowing every citizen to participate in the digital economy with confidence. Our goal is to create a robust and secure digital ecosystem that will drive India's growth and prosperity for years to come"

In addition to its cutting-edge features, AntiFraud.AI also offers an Information Hub to provide users with the latest research on fraud trends and prevention, making it easier to stay informed about evolving threats. Another notable feature is Victim Support, which guides users through recovery processes if they fall victim to fraud.

Quick Heal’s AntiFraud.AI is integrated into its Total Security Version 25, providing users with a dual-layer of protection—combining advanced fraud prevention with traditional antivirus capabilities.