Titan Traveller review: A smart companion for travel and fitness enthusiasts

Titan has recently launched a watch, the Titan Traveller. According to the company, the watch targets travel and sports enthusiasts. It also comes with an inbuilt GPS and an AI running coach feature, which is an amazing addition and more helpful than other watches in this segment.

Design: The Titan Traveller boasts a great design with a grippy body that fits perfectly on hands. The watch operates with the Titan Smart World app and syncs with it effortlessly. It comes with two types of straps: plastic and leather. The leather strap gives it a vintage and classy vibe. The Titan Traveller features a 1.78-inch Superior AMOLED Display, which is notably smoother and clearer compared to its predecessors.

I have been using this watch for the last 2 weeks, and here, I am going to point out the things that make me feel it's worth it and a few bugs that could be improved in the next update.

While the watch has a multi-sports mode, the most attractive feature is the built-in GPS and AI run coach. The AI run coach will assist you throughout your exercise, whether you’re running, swimming, or engaging in weight training. It guides you through your exercise and suggests when you should increase pace, when to cool down, and monitors fluctuations in your heart rate. Also, it alerts you when it’s time to stop exercising and take a break if the body is resisting overload. What I liked the most was its advice to slow down as your heart rate rises. Considering the current rise in heart attack cases, this feature provides relaxation to your mind. The built-in GPS connects in an open area and tracks your route during your exercise, which is helpful for reviewing your exercise path.

After exercises and running sessions, it suggests necessary stretches to relax your body and recommends the amount of water you should intake.

I wear this watch almost throughout the day, and it prompts me when my body needs rest or when it's been pushed too far. This helps me maintain my health accordingly. I also wear it during my night sleep to track my sleep patterns. The results are outstanding; I review them every morning. It accurately details when I was in deep sleep and when my sleep was lighter. The minute-to-minute data is added to the app and the watch interface.

Titan Fitverse: One particularly attractive feature during the AI run coach is the AI avatar, which you can create manually. Essentially, you create an AI coach that guides you through running and appears as a real-life animation. Simultaneously, you can create your own avatar, and it will run alongside the coach. This adds a touch of Web3 and the metaverse, which is quite interesting.

It features SingleSync BT Calling, exhibiting excellent synchronisation with smartphones, far better than Titan’s previous versions. I use the iPhone 14 as my daily driver, and the watch pairs with it very smoothly. Notifications that appear on my iPhone also promptly show up on my watch without any delay. Consequently, I can use this watch as a mini phone. Even when making calls through my watch with my iPhone placed at a distance, the Bluetooth connection remains well-established without any errors, and the sound quality is quite impressive.

IP68 Water Resistance: The watch excels in water resistance. I can confidently wear it during baths, and the water-draining feature is impressive, swiftly handling even a single drop of water.

Touch: The watch has a smooth touchpad that responsively reacts to your fingertips. You can easily control small icons, even those smaller than your fingertips.

Price: Priced at Rs 12,995, the watch offers great features in this price range. Additionally, Titan has made efforts to improve features lacking in its predecessors. If you're looking for a made-in-India watch from an Indian company, the Titan Traveller is a great option for you.