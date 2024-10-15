'Today's India becoming major manufacturing hub': Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal at IMC 2024

At the India Mobile Congress 2024, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and founder of Bharti Airtel, discussed India’s transformation into a major manufacturing hub. He acknowledged that India had lost the manufacturing race over the past 20-30 years to China and other parts of the world, but pointed out that recent initiatives have led to a significant comeback.

"That call to action has resulted in today's India becoming a major manufacturing hub," Mittal said. He highlighted the productivity-linked incentive program (PLI) as one of the main reasons behind this progress, along with India’s complex process of using trusted sources and trusted products. He emphasised that every component of India’s network undergoes rigorous checks by the National Security Council on Telecom, ensuring trusted networks and trusted products.

"This is a seminal development which other countries need to follow very quickly," Mittal added, stressing the importance of these practices for national security.

Mittal also spoke about Airtel’s contribution to India’s telecom sector. "Airtel has been at the forefront of India's telecom revolution," he said. He expressed pride in Airtel's launch of India's first anti-spam network, which was an important step in improving user experience and security.

He further mentioned that Airtel is working closely with the industry and the Department of Telecom to ensure the safety and security of users. "We are now working with the industry to ensure, and with the Department of Telecom, that our people, when they're using these networks and enjoying all those services, are safe and secure," Mittal said.

Mittal concluded by reaffirming Airtel’s commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a powerful and self-reliant India. "Prime Minister, Airtel will play its role in your vision of building a very powerful India," he promised, underlining Airtel's dedication to supporting the country’s growth and digital future.