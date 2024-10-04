Top OTT releases of the week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema and more: CTRL, Manvat Murders and more

Several OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and more are releasing some new web series and films on their OTT platforms this week. Here are the top picks from drama, comedy, action, horror and more genres that you can watch this weekend.

CTRL, Netflix

The film explores the dark side of social media and artificial intelligence. The story follows Nella and Joe, a social media influencer couple, whose relationship unravels after Joe cheats. In response, Nella uses an AI app to erase Joe from her life. However, the AI takes over, leading to unexpected and dangerous consequences. It addresses themes around our increasing reliance on technology and raises questions about control in the digital age.

The Greatest of All Time, Netflix

This action-thriller features Vijay in dual roles as Gandhi, a super-spy, and his son, Jeevan. Gandhi, a forceful figure akin to Ethan Hunt, confronts terrorists while dealing with his personal struggles as a flawed father. Years after the presumed death of his son, Jeevan, their worlds collide once again, leading to a revenge-fueled confrontation.

House of Spoils, Prime Video

House of Spoils is a 2024 supernatural horror-thriller about an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant on a remote estate. While battling kitchen stress, a problematic investor, and her own insecurities, she encounters a supernatural force—the vengeful spirit of the estate's former owner—who aims to sabotage her efforts at every turn.

Manvat Murders, SonyLIV

Based on the book “Footprints on the Sands of Crime”, this true-crime story shook India in 1972. When seven murders occur in a single year with no arrests, the Special Crime Branch calls in Ramakant Kulkarni, known as the "Sherlock Holmes of India." Tasked with solving these gruesome killings in the small village of Manvat, Kulkarni races against time to capture the murderer before more innocent lives are taken.

Amar Prem ki Prem Kahani, JioCinema

"Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani" is a heartwarming romantic comedy that explores themes of love, identity, and societal pressures. The film revolves around Amar, a young man who finds himself torn between his family's expectations and his true feelings. When he meets Prem in London, their connection deepens, challenging conventional norms. As Amar navigates the complexities of his relationship and the expectations placed upon him, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery.