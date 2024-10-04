Apple iPhone 15 buyers to get free Festive Edition Beats Solo Buds worth Rs 6,900: Deal ends tonight

Apple has announced Festive sale Diwali offers in India across iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watch and more. As a part of these offers, buyers are set to get free Festive Special Edition Solo Buds on the purchase of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus from the official website. Notably, these limited edition earbuds will be available for free for a limited period only which ends tonight.

How to get Beats Solo Buds Festive Special Edition for free

Beats Solo Buds Festive Special Edition will be available for free when you buy an iPhone 15 at apple.com/in, Apple Store in BKC, Mumbai and Saket, Delhi. However, this offer just stands till October 4, 7:30 pm.

Notably, the earbuds are available for purchase at authorised resellers, including Croma, Reliance, Flipkart and Apple Premium Resellers, including Ingram, Redington, and Unicorn for Rs 6,900. These earbuds are also available in Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple and Transparent Red.

Special Edition Solo Buds specifications, features

In terms of design, the limited edition earbuds feature custom-made acoustic architecture for a full range of sound and clarity. The earbuds and case showcase a vibrant two-tone design, combining bright orange with purple accents. According to the brand, this colour scheme draws inspiration from diyas and rangolis, adding a festive touch.

They come with “ergonomically designed acoustic nozzles” and four ear tip sizes, including a new extra-small option for a more natural fit. The earbuds offer up to 18 hours of battery life for all-day playback, with the convenience of the smallest case ever created by Beats, as claimed by Apple. Additionally, they come with the ability to charge directly from your phone.

For the design, Beats collaborated with Delhi-based designer Aaquib Wani. He stated, "It was an exciting challenge to create a design that not only reflects the festive spirit of Diwali but also resonates with Beats’ identity. Through the use of traditional motifs, vibrant colours, and intricate details, we aimed to evoke a sense of celebration, beauty, and cultural richness, while maintaining the sleek, modern aesthetic that defines Beats."