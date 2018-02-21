Toshiba enters audio segment in India

Toshiba, a Japanese technology giant, has forayed in audio segment in the Indian market. The company has announced launch of a range of earphones and headphones, Bluetooth sound-bars, portable music systems and Bluetooth speakers.

Santosh Varghese, General Manager - Toshiba Gulf FZE said, "For Toshiba audio products, India is a strategic growth market which is estimated to reach billion dollar mark by 2020. With the launch of our complete range of audio products in India, we want to deliver high quality performance at outstanding value to customers."

The two Bluetooth sound-bars - SBX1000 and SBX210 - launched by Toshiba have been designed to either mount below the TV or sit on top of the entertainment unit. The SBX1000's 2.1 system features a built-in subwoofer and claims to offers high-quality sound for wall-to-wall expansive audio, delivering a total RMS power of 60W (15W x 2 + 30W). The SBX210's 2.0 channel comes with two 25W speakers and supports a 3.5mm aux-in port to connect to mobile devices. Both the sound-bars support Bluetooth connectivity and come with remote control. The SBX1000 and SBX210 are priced at Rs 11,799 and Rs 14,899, respectively. The SBX210 and SBX1000 also come with a remote to control power, volume, and sound effects.

The Toshiba RZE Over-the-Ear headphones are light weight and come with cushioned earpads and an adjustable headband. The wired RZE headsets - D200H and D250H - come with a 40mm speaker unit and are priced at Rs 1,499 each. The RZE in-ear headphones have a built-in microphone and the ear tips are designed to fit the shape and contour of the ears. The D100E model is priced at Rs 1,099, whereas the Bluetooth enabled BT110E and BT300E that feature five buttons for quick control of calls and music and can pair wirelessly with users' phone or any other device (mp3 player, laptop, etc.), are priced at Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,999 respectively. The BT110E and BT300E can connect up to two compatible devices and deliver 4 hours of non-stop play or talk time.

Toshiba has also announced two portable sound system models featuring AM/FM stereo radio with CD, USB, and Aux inputs. The CWU11 priced at Rs 8,899 also supports NFC and Bluetooth connectivity, delivering a 1Wx2 audio output. The CWU500 model which is priced at Rs. 14,699 delivers immersive sound with 12.5 x 2 RMS with 10cm x 2 Speakers & 2 Passive Radiator

Toshiba has appointed Intek Security Systems as the national distributor. The products will also be available in offline as well as online retail channels across India and will come with one year warranty, applicable in India.