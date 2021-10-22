Toshiba Home Appliances upbeat on India; expects 40% sales during the festive season

As consumers get ready for a shopping extravaganza this festive season, consumer durable companies are also gearing up fast. With mounting demand from big home appliances, Toshiba Home Appliances expects 40 per cent of this year's total sales from this festive season from washing machines, dishwashers, washer-dryers, and refrigerators.

The major trends Toshiba Home Appliances witnessed are the evolving consumer buying behaviour, preferring bigger capacity washing machines and refrigerators, while also remaining design and environment-conscious. "Some of our most popular SKUs are Toshiba top-loading front-loading models starting from 7kg up to 9Kg capacity. Our new 5-star energy rated range adopts safety and humanised design aimed to provide exclusive laundry care and saves electricity and water consumption," says Mohanty.

As the semiconductor shortage has started impacting the consumer durable segment, Toshiba Home Appliances says it anticipated the festive demand and stocked up the inventory in advance. "As most of our Toshiba home appliances are imported from the Toshiba Thailand factory, we maintain more than two months' inventory keeping in mind the shipping lead time and the seasonal demand for each category in the year," explains Mohanty.

As the industry is on the road to recovery, consumers are more vary of their purchases and are limiting themselves to more planned purchases than impulsive ones. Consumer preference is more towards easy finance schemes and even Toshiba Home Appliances has floated a variety of offers, including easy finance schemes through easy EMI, in both paper finance and credit card purchase, cashback offers, additional warranty for washing machine range, and free dishwasher tablets.

Started operations only in January 2020, the company claims to have steered through the global pandemic and has managed to achieve 50 per cent growth year-to-date over last year. "As online purchases ballooned as the new-normal, another trend we witnessed is the growing preference of a large-format-retail store as the point of purchase. Customers can see and compare a wide variety and range of products to make an informed choice. Along with large format retail stores, we have consolidated our presence with major retail partners, taking our footprint to over 2000 retail stores," adds Mohanty. Toshiba Home Appliances are available in offline and online channels with all the products listed on all major e-commerce platforms.

Also Read: Increased affordability, festive season boost home sales by 59%: PropTiger

Also Read: Demand for decorators, caterers, event managers shoots up amid festive season: Just Dial