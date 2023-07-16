'Tough to write this with tears in eyes...': Ex-Microsoft employee's emotional job plea on Linkedin

The year 2023 started off on a bleak note for tech workers as several companies revealed plans to lay off employees in order to reduce expenses and cope with the current economic situation. The job cuts were implemented as a measure to navigate the challenging times and maintain financial stability. This unfortunate turn of events forced affected workers to look for opportunities on LinkedIn.

Microsoft is one such tech giant which laid off several employees in the recent past. In January, Microsoft announced that it would be laying off 10,000 employees, or about 3 per cent of its workforce. The layoffs affected employees across all levels and functions

A former Microsoft employee took to LinkedIn to express his emotional state while seeking a new job. In a heartfelt post, he described the difficulty of his situation, admitting that tears filled his eyes as he wrote.

His LinkedIn post reads, "It is tough to write this while having my eyes fill with tears, but after five incredible years, my time at Microsoft has come to an end. I was impacted by the recent round of #Microsoftlayoffs, and I am #opentowork."

"I will never forget my time at Microsoft, which helped me grow into the person I am today. Microsoft has been a big deal in my life and has changed my life in so many ways. Being a DACA Recipient, I must fight more to get where I want to be. I never thought I would be working for Microsoft. It was just a dream. But I accomplished my dream when I was hired to start at the Microsoft stores. I want to thank all my managers for believing in me. Thank you to all the peers who have helped me along the way,” the ex-Microsoft employee said while expressing gratitude towards his mentors.

According to a report by GeekWire, 276 people based out of Washington were impacted by Microsoft's recent round of layoffs. The layoffs affected employees in the customer service, support, and sales departments. 66 of the fired employees were working virtually.

The layoffs were reportedly due to a combination of factors, including the economic slowdown and Microsoft's own restructuring efforts.

The layoffs at Microsoft were not the only layoffs in the tech industry in recent months. In January, Meta (formerly Facebook) and Google also announced that they would be laying off employees.

