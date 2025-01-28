Trump calls DeepSeek AI a 'wake-up call' for US giants like OpenAI, Google, Microsoft to stay competitive

US President Donald Trump has commented on the rise of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI model making global headlines. Trump described DeepSeek's emergence as a "wake-up call" for American companies, urging them to remain competitive in the AI sector.

DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, has launched an AI model that is both cheaper and faster than many American counterparts, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. The technology has gained significant attention, topping Apple's App Store charts in the U.S. and raising concerns among investors.

Trump said, "The release of DeepSeek, AI from a Chinese company should be a wakeup call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win."

"I've been reading about China and some of the companies in China, one in particular coming up with a faster method of AI and much less expensive method, and that's good because you don't have to spend as much money. I view that as a positive, as an asset," he added.

On Monday, global stock markets, especially tech-heavy indices, were affected as investors worried about DeepSeek's potential to disrupt the dominance of US-based AI leaders like OpenAI, Nvidia, and Microsoft. This has sparked discussions on the global AI race and the U.S.'s capability to maintain its lead.

Trump acknowledged DeepSeek's potential and suggested it could benefit US companies. He remarked that the Chinese company's cost-effective approach might inspire American firms to innovate while saving costs. "Instead of spending billions and billions, you'll spend less, and you'll come up with, hopefully, the same solution," he noted.

Despite DeepSeek's success, Trump expressed confidence in the US's position as a leader in innovation, citing America's advantage in having some of the "most brilliant scientists in the world." He emphasized that the US has the creativity and resources to stay competitive in AI.

Trump's remarks highlight broader concerns about the global AI race, as China's advancements challenge the long-held dominance of U.S.-based technology companies. DeepSeek's success demonstrates that cost-effective AI can disrupt traditional methods, prompting established companies to reevaluate their strategies.