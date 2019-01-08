TV manufacturers partner with Apple for iTunes, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Apple never participates in the biggest technology trade event--Consumer Electronics Show at Las Vegas ever, yet it is at the centre of many new announcements. This year, TV manufacturers have partnered with the Cupertino giant to bring services such as iTunes content and support for AirPlay 2 to their panels.

Introduction of these features to smart TVs will allow consumers to access their iTunes library content or wirelessly stream photos, videos, music and more, without plugging in an Apple TV. Samsung, Sony and LG are some of the big names have incorporated AirPlay 2 support to their smart TVs.

Samsung Electronics will offer iTunes Movies and TV Shows app and Apple AirPlay 2 support on upcoming 2019 Samsung Smart TV models. While the iTunes movies and TV shows app will be available in more than 100 countries, the AirPlay 2 support will be available on Samsung Smart TVs in 190 countries worldwide. Samsung also plans to bring these features to the 2018 Smart TVs range with a firmware upgrade.

"We pride ourselves on working with top industry leaders to deliver the widest range of content services to our Smart TV platform. Bringing more content, value and open platform functionality to Samsung TV owners and Apple customers through iTunes and AirPlay is ideal for everyone," says Won-Jin Lee, Executive Vice President, Service Business of Visual Display at Samsung Electronics.

"We look forward to bringing the iTunes and AirPlay 2 experience to even more customers around the world through Samsung Smart TVs, so iPhone, iPad and Mac users have yet another way to enjoy all their favourite content on the biggest screen in their home," says Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Internet Software and Services at Apple.

Sony and LG to have partnered with Apple to bring AirPlay2 and HomeKit support to their 2019 range of smart TVs. The new Sony Z9G Series, A9G Series and X950G Series TVs will also be compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit3. The Signature OLED TV R is LG's rollable TV that will also support AirPlay 2 and Homekit.

HomeKit would allow users to easily and securely control smart home products using the Home app or by asking Siri on Apple devices. These TVs can be added to the Home app and included in scenes or automation with other HomeKit accessories. For example, users can create a "Movie Night" scene in the Home app to easily turn on their TV and dim the lights, and simply ask Siri to launch the scene.

