'Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload up to two-hour videos,' says Elon Musk

Elon Musk on Thursday said Twitter Blue Verified subscribers will now be able to upload up to two-hour videos of up to 8 GB size on the social media platform.

"Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!" tweeted Musk on Thursday.

A Twitter Blue subscription, which has now become the basis for verification on the platform, starts at $8 per month, or $84 a year. In order to use the Twitter Blue services in India on mobile, users would need to pay Rs 900 per month for both Android and iOS devices. While the price for a subscription plan on the web will cost users Rs 650 per month.

Under Elon Musk's ownership, Twitter has changed how it hands out the coveted blue checkmarks, previously given to noted individuals, journalists, executives, politicians and establishments after verifying their identities. They served as a mark of authenticity.

Musk said in November that Twitter will begin charging $8 per month for the badge in an effort to launch more revenue streams beyond advertising. The company later offered checkmarks in other colors - gold for businesses and a gray for government and multilateral organisations and officials.

With inputs from Reuters

